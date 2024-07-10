Chris Jericho thinks it’s great that John Cena will be spending a year-and-a-half saying goodbye to the pro wrestling audience.

During an appearance on the McGuire On Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling, “The Learning Tree” leader from AEW and the longest-reigning “For The World” champion in history was asked to give his thoughts on John Cena’s announcement from this past weekend.

As noted, Cena announced he will be spending the next year-and-a-half taking part in a WWE retirement tour, including his final WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber and Royal Rumble premium live event bouts.

“It’s great,” Jericho said. “John’s always had a great love for wrestling, and he’s got a great connection with the fans, so I think it’s a cool way to go about it. People know that this is it.”

Jericho continued, “John’s not the type of guy to say anything lightly, so I’m sure he’s been focused on this and working with the company to make sure it’s right, and I’m sure it’s gonna be a really great year and a half for Cena fans and for John Cena himself.”

Check out the complete interview at Podbean.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.