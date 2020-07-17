Chris Jericho Gloats About AEW’s Ratings Victory, Tags WWE

AEW superstar and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho took to Twitter this morning to gloat about AEW’s victory over NXT in the overnight ratings and key demographics. Le Champion retweeted the Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez who shared the numbers, then even tagged WWE to further drive home his new “Demo God” persona that he debuted on Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen.
Jericho writes, “Cool that we won the overall viewers, but advertisers and the network don’t really care. All that matters is we CRUSHED it in THE DEMO! 0.29 to 0.14!”
Cool that we won the overall viewers, but advertisers and the network don’t really care. All that matters is we CRUSHED it in THE DEMO! 0.29 to 0.14!#DemoGod @AEWrestling @wwe https://t.co/IkD59s03a6
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 17, 2020
AEW ended a three week losing streak to NXT in total viewership, but have continued to perform well in the 18-49 category.
