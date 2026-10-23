Chris Jericho will portray Gorgeous George in The Greatest, Prime Video’s limited series about Muhammad Ali. Fightful reports, citing Deadline, that Jericho’s first appearance comes in the fourth episode, with all eight episodes scheduled for release November 4.

Jaalen Best plays Ali, whose public persona was influenced by Gorgeous George’s flamboyance and skill at self-promotion. The role adds another television credit for Jericho following appearances in Tracker and Margo’s Got Money Troubles this year, with Dexter: Resurrection‘s second season also on his schedule.