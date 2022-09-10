AEW superstar Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about the success of the company after three years, and how he predicts that they will be around to reach the 50-year mark. The Demo God does admit that since its launch AEW has made its fair share of mistakes, but that it doesn’t get outweighed by all the good things they have done. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says as a new company they are bound to make mistakes:

“We’ve been doing this for three years now and continuing to grow, and this is a big-time corporate business. We are run and paid for by a giant television corporation. So, there’s always gonna be growing pains when you start a company. I think we’ve done nine things right and maybe one thing wrong or two things wrong. So we learn from that and we continue to build our brand and continue to improve.”

Guarantees the company will be around another 50 years:

“WWE has a lot of [fans], but they’ve also been around for 50 years. Give us another 47 years to see where we’re at. I guarantee we’ll still be here.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)