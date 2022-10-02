Chris Jericho is the guest on this week’s episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Jericho said he needed to have a magician’s license to throw the fireball in Las Vegas for an angle on AEW Dynamite:

“I had my magician’s license. You need that to throw a fireball in the vicinity of Vegas. The problem was it didn’t come in time, so we had to go outside the boundaries of Vegas to throw the fireball at the stagehand. ‘Guys, don’t tell me why it’s not going to work.’ My internal, ‘(Wayne) Gretzky stay ahead’ is we needed to throw another fireball today. It’s at the peak. Next week would be too late. We figured it out, made it happen, the kid took the fireball, and now it’s a thing. I did it one more time with Shota Umino. That’s it. I never have to throw it again. I can fake it, I can tease it, or maybe I do. It’s now part of Chris Jericho canon.”

