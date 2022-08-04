Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Columbus was headlined by Chris Jericho and Wheeler Yuta, where the winner would challenge Jon Moxley for the interim world championship at next week’s Quake By The Lake. The Wizard would end up victorious after trapping the Blackpool Combat Club member in his signature Liontamer submission.

Today…Jericho took to Instagram to throw praises to the young Yuta, stating that he will certainly be challenging for the world title on many occasions in the future. He then sends a warning to Mox, even promising to bring back his old Lionhart persona that the Purveyor of Violence has been begging for. His full post reads:

“Great match with @wheeleryuta on #AEWDynamite last night!! He did a good job….but not good enough. He will have many world title shots in the future, but not at #QuakeByTheLake next week!! Pandoras Box has opened @jonmoxley, and next week there WILL be a new @allelitewrestling champion… LIONHART CHRIS JERICHO! #Liontamer.”

This will be the second time under the AEW banner that Jericho and Moxley have faced-off. See Jericho’s full post below.