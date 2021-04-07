Chris Jericho is promising a huge revelation for The Pinnacle on tonight’s AEW Dynamite show.

As noted, it was previously announced that Jericho and The Inner Circle will be speaking on tonight’s show after recently returning and attacking The Pinnacle. Jericho took to Twitter today and promised a huge revelation for the group led by MJF.

“TONIGHT!! #TheInnerCircle returns and have we got a HUGE revelation for you #Pinnacle! Trust me….You’re not gonna wanna miss this! #AEWDynamite @aewontnt @AEW,” Jericho wrote.

AEW later hyped Jericho’s teaser and used “The Return & The Revelation” to name the segment.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up, along with the tweets from Jericho and AEW:

* Mike Tyson appears

* Bear Country vs. Jurassic Express

* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against JD Drake

* Hangman Page vs. Max Caster

* Tay Conti vs. The Bunny

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley

* The Inner Circle will speak and Chris Jericho has a “huge revelation” for The Pinnacle

TONIGHT! #TheInnerCircle RETURNS LIVE on #AEWDynamite – and @IAmJericho has promised a "HUGE Revelation" for #Pinnacle! Don't miss The Return & The Revelation – Tonight 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/WHkI6OEPlj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2021

