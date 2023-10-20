Chris Jericho enjoys a night out on the town, and now reveals a list of some of his favorite pro-wrestling people to party with.

The Demo God spoke on this topic during a recent interview on First We Feasts Truth Or Dab. Jericho was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of part animals, where he listed Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, The Good Brothers, Raven, Mongo McMichael and Curt Hennig as a gang that had good times together.

Gallows and Anderson, and Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, we had a gang for a while. Me, Raven, Mongo McMichael and Curt Hennig. [Laughs] Good times. Dennis Rodman, lots of fun there. But we don’t do that sort of thing anymore, kids. Do not try this at home.

Will @IAmJericho rank other wrestlers from the best to worst actor? Can he reveal the craziest backstage party animals from the wrestling world? On #TruthOrDabRapidFire, Chris Jericho has two simple choices: tell the truth… or suffer the wrath of THE LAST DAB ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/h7watswbYK — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) October 20, 2023

