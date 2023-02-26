Before their bout at AEW Revolution on March 5, Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks have each defeated the other once.

Jericho detailed his feud with Starks and compared him to The Rock on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

“Well I mean, when you first stand in the ring with The Rock, you talk about a generational talent. That’s a different level,” Jericho stated. “But the thing about Ricky, I’ve seen glimpses of that, which is great.” “I think last night was the best Starks has been in our program so far. I think Ricky is really starting to hone in on that and figure it out, which has been great.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc