Chris Jericho Has Tremendous Praise For NXT Star

On a recent edition of Chris Jericho’s Saturday Night Special, Jericho heaped a mountain of praise upon Karrion Kross, citing the need for the WWE to get him out of NXT and onto the main roster. Here’s what he had to say:
They need to get him out of NXT. I think it would be better to just have him in the WWE. They got to build him up as they do but I think he’s going to be a big star.
(Kross has) huge potential, he’s a mean-looking guy, and him and Scarlett together are a great package. They look great and I love their entrance. I think that over time, as he becomes a better worker, he is going to be very big in the WWE.
You can listen below:
Credit: Chris Jericho’s Saturday Night Special. H/T WrestlingInc.
