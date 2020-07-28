Chris Jericho Has Tremendous Praise For NXT Star

On a recent edition of Chris Jericho’s Saturday Night Special, Jericho heaped a mountain of praise upon Karrion Kross, citing the need for the WWE to get him out of NXT and onto the main roster. Here’s what he had to say:

They need to get him out of NXT. I think it would be better to just have him in the WWE. They got to build him up as they do but I think he’s going to be a big star.

(Kross has) huge potential, he’s a mean-looking guy, and him and Scarlett together are a great package. They look great and I love their entrance. I think that over time, as he becomes a better worker, he is going to be very big in the WWE.