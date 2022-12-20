AEW superstar and former ROH world champion Chris Jericho recently joined Winnipeg Sports Talk for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Ocho hyping up AEW’s debut in Winnipeg Canada this March, and what fans can expect for that show. It was here that Jericho hinted that he might potentially team up with his old rival, Kenny Omega, as both men are from Winnipeg. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On what’s next for himself and the Jericho Appreciation Society:

That’s three months from now, so we’ll have to see where the storylines take us. We just finished up with the Blackpool Combat Club. The biggest upset in pro wrestling history when Action Andretti beat me on Dynamite last week. We’ll have to address that. Ricky Starks is another one that we’re looking at getting involved with. There are a lot of great programs. That’s the thing with me and the Jericho Appreciation Society. We always want to work with somebody new and really sink our teeth into the storyline.

Teases potentially tagging with Kenny Omega when AEW goes to Winnipeg:

In mid-March, we’ll probably have a lot of cool things going. We’ve already discussed a few ideas of what we could do that night. Maybe something with Kenny and I, Kenny and I tagging, it all depends on what the storylines are. It doesn’t matter what the exact storylines are, I know it’s going to be a great show.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)