AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram to address his loss to Eddie Kingston from this past Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

The Demo God writes, “You might think you’re looking at pictures in a #GongMagazine from 1998, but you’re not. #EddieKingston wanted the “Real” #ChrisJericho last night at #AEWRevolution and he got that …and so much more. It was one of the stiffest battles of my career and even though I didn’t come out on the winning end, I think we both made history!!. But I’m a man of my word Eddie…and I owe you a handshake. Hopefully on #AEWDynamite this week, I can pay my debt. #Influencer #TheBigOne @allelitewrestling.”

AEW has yet to officially confirm the segment, but here is what the lineup will look like if they do.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT championship

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa #1 contender’s match

-Chris Jericho addresses Eddie Kingston

