Chris Jericho Hypes Fyter Fest Matchup Against Orange Cassidy, Tells Fans Not To Miss It

AEW superstar Chris Jericho took to his Instagram earlier this morning to hype his showdown against Orange Cassidy on next Wednesday’s Fyter Fest special on TNT. Le Champion writes, “Trust me..you are NOT gonna want to miss #OrangeVsJericho NEXT WEDNESDAY on @aewontnt ! It’s one of my favorite and best matches I’ve had in @allelitewrestling…doncha dare miss it!”

Next week’s Fyter Fest was already filmed following the conclusion of part one. Jericho’s fellow Inner Circle brothers (Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz) all suffered losses. Will he be able to bounce them back?