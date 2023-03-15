Chris Jericho is ecstatic to be returning to his hometown of Winnipeg for this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

The Ocho will be teaming up with Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia to take on the House of Black and The Elite in a three-way-trios match for the AEW Trios Championship. Jericho hyped up the match during a recent interview with the Winnipeg Press, where he later explains how AEW basically launched in Winnipeg thanks to himself and fellow Winnipeg natives, Kenny Omega and Don Callis. Highlights are below.

Explains how AEW basically started in Winnipeg:

I don’t want to speak for Tony, but from what I understand, when Jericho-Omega headlined the Tokyo Dome in a match that was basically brokered by Don Callis, it did such great business in not just Japan, but North America. Streams and pay-per-view buys went up by something like 300 percent,” Chris Jericho said. “So, people were interested in this match and I think Tony kind of read the tea leaves and figured out there was a market for an alternative (to WWE) in pro wrestling in North America and that was kind of the genesis of how AEW got kicked into gear and by proxy, that would basically suggest that AEW, in a lot of ways, started in Winnipeg.

On tonight’s Dynamite:

It’s gonna be an awesome show with an awesome match featuring two hometown heroes at odds, or together, who knows what’s going to happen. But I do know it’s going to be a classic match and a classic night for us at AEW with the amazing Winnipeg fans.

