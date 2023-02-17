AEW superstar Chris Jericho had an interesting response on Twitter when someone brought up his old WWE feuds with CM Punk.

The Ocho and The Second City Saint wrestled many times under the WWE banner, but none may have been bigger than their clash at WrestleMania 28 for the WWE Championship. Punk, who was in the midst of his long title reign at the time would defeat Jericho in the co-main event of the Showcase of the Immortals in a critically acclaimed matchup.

When a fan took to Twitter and said that he rewatched the matchup and that it still holds up, Jericho chimed in and said: “I always loved working with CM Punk.”

Jericho has always been known to be a professional above everything else, and the timing of the tweet seems interesting considering that Punk is nearing the end of his recovery time from injury. However, it’s also odd due to Jericho revealing the conversation he had with Punk following the ALL OUT brawl, where he told the former two-time AEW Champion that he was a cancer to the AEW locker room.

