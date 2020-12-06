AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho teased a potential feud with the legendary Sting by sharing some fan-art on his Twitter earlier today. The Demo God simply writes, “Hmmm.” then tags the official AEW account.

Sting made his shocking AEW debut on last Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming special, with news breaking that he had signed a multi-year deal with the promotion shortly after his appearance. Despite their time together in WCW the Stinger and Le Champion never officially squared off inside the squared circle.

Would you be interested in seeing a Sting vs. Jericho feud?