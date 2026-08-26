Chris Jericho believes few wrestlers rise to the occasion on a major stage quite like Kenny Omega.

Omega, one of AEW’s founding stars and current World Champion, is preparing for another high-profile title defense at Wembley Stadium. Ahead of the event, Jericho offered significant praise for his longtime colleague and former rival.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Jericho went as far as calling Omega the best big-show performer he has ever seen.

“Kenny’s [Omega] the best big show performer I’ve ever seen,” said Jericho.

Jericho did acknowledge Shawn Michaels as someone who carried a similar reputation during a previous generation. However, when it comes to the current era, he believes Omega stands alone.

“Shawn Michaels was, too, in a different era. For the modern era, I can’t think of anybody better than Kenny–who delivers on big shows constantly.”

Jericho and Omega have plenty of history together, including their heavily promoted match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 in 2018 and their rematch at AEW Double or Nothing the following year. Both men would go on to become AEW World Champions, with Omega now carrying the title into Wembley.

Chris Jericho will appear at the upcoming AEW All In: London pay-per-view this weekend on August 30 at Wembley Stadium.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.