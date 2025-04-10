On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho used his TV time to address Big Bill and Bryan Keith, expressing frustration with his Learning Tree stable. Big Bill pushed back, saying he joined to learn, not to be Jericho’s punching bag. Jericho clarified he wasn’t angry about their lack of titles or support during his ROH World Title loss — he was disappointed.

That disappointment boiled over as he smashed a television with a baseball bat, screaming in frustration. Jericho then declared that it was best for him to step away until things changed.

Adam Cole, fresh off his TNT Championship win at AEW Dynasty 2025, appeared backstage on AEW Dynamite with Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong.

In the promo, he announced a new era in AEW and revealed that the group is dropping the “Undisputed Kingdom” name. Going forward, the trio will be known as The Paragon.

You can check out the updated lineup for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal: Athena vs. Harley Cameron

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal: Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal: Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian

* Fans will hear from FTR.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal: Mercedes Mone vs. Harley Cameron or Athena

And finally, Samoa Joe has declared that The Opps are coming for the AEW Trios Championship.

Following a victory on AEW Dynamite, where Joe and HOOK defeated Death Riders members Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli, the villains retaliated with a brutal post-match assault. Castagnoli delivered a Neutralizer to Katsuyori Shibata on a steel chair, prompting Joe to issue both a challenge and a stern warning to The Death Riders.