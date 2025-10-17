John Cena’s 2025 farewell tour captured the emotion and spectacle of a true WWE sendoff — and now, it appears another all-time great could be next in line for that same treatment.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, longtime WWE and AEW star Chris Jericho may be in line for a similar farewell run inside WWE if he decides to return once his current AEW contract expires.

Jericho, who remains one of the most decorated and influential performers in pro wrestling history, recently announced the seventh edition of his “Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea” cruise. The next voyage is scheduled to set sail from Miami to the Bahamas from November 7 through November 11, 2026. The announcement reignited speculation about his wrestling future — particularly since the guest list for the event notably features no AEW talent this time around.

Dave Meltzer noted that this detail caught the attention of many within the industry. While Jericho has in the past kept AEW names off early promotional materials for the cruise — only to add them later — there’s reportedly a different feeling surrounding this year’s announcement. Adding fuel to the fire, Jericho posted a video clip from his 2012 WWE return, a move many viewed as a potential tease. Meltzer wrote,

“Chris Jericho announced his next Jericho Cruise from November 7 to 11 in 2026 from Miami to the Bahamas and the list of guests has nobody from AEW. Now it’s been noted to me the last time he did a cruise, he announced nobody from AEW until a few months out. However, Jericho posted a video of his return to WWE in 2012. I would say one of two things — he’s either going to WWE, or he wants people to think he’s going to WWE to up his price from each side.”

Jericho’s AEW contract is set to expire by the end of 2025, which conveniently aligns with the potential timing for a WWE return in 2026 — the same year his cruise sets sail. At that point, Jericho will be 54 years old, and WWE reportedly sees the idea of a “retirement tour” capped off with a Hall of Fame induction as both a fitting tribute and a major business draw.

Interestingly, Meltzer also mentioned that the crowd reaction to Jericho’s surprise video appearance during WWE Crown Jewel: Perth earlier this year helped reignite fan interest in a possible return — though sources within WWE have downplayed the notion that it will affect any creative direction just yet.

“The WWE fans at Crown Jewel in Perth did him a hell of a favor,” Meltzer said. “Although from those in WWE, they said the Perth crowd made no difference and that they are of the impression it won’t change creative plans. And the idea is that Jericho is coming for a retirement tour and Hall of Fame induction.”

Whether Jericho ultimately makes the jump back to WWE or simply leverages the speculation to negotiate a stronger AEW extension remains to be seen — but the buzz is already building around what could be one of the most anticipated homecomings in recent memory.