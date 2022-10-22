Chris Jericho liked a tweet that was quite critical of him, which seems to have given away how he thinks about the CM Punk incident at AEW All Out.

A user named @ibladedaily wrote: “Imagine that you’re CM Punk. You’ve had one of the most triumphant comebacks ever in the history of wrestling. You’ve been promoted as the star you never got to be in WWE. And within a year, you completely ostracize yourself, becoming so toxic that you’re not worth having around.”

Outside of liking the tweet, Jericho didn’t reply.

CM Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and AEW EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) at the post-AEW All Out media scrum with AEW President Tony Khan sitting right next to him.

Punk had a backstage fight with Nick and Matt Jackson after the scrum that also included Omega and Ace Steel. Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended and stripped of the Trios Titles. Punk has been stripped of the World Heavyweight Title.