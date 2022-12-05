On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast Chris Jericho spoke about his time back with WCW, and how the promotion was not paying him at the same rate as other talents, a move that eventually prompted The Ocho to want to work for WWE. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Recalls WCW low-balling him, which helped him realize that they didn’t see value in him:

They didn’t see in me what I saw in me and even the deal, remember the deal they offered me? They came back with a new deal. I was making, I think I went from 135(K) to 165(K) to 200(K). Then next round was 250(K), 300(K), 350(K). That was what we agreed on. Then they came back with this whole, remember the tiered contract system? Keep in mind, that’s a lot of money, but in WCW, Scott Norton and Stevie Ray and those types of guys were making 750 grand. 350 for me, wasn’t really all that much money in comparison to the other guys. They came back with that deal, it was structured, ‘if they sell this many tickets, you’ll make this much.’

Recalls going to Vince McMahon’s house when he was getting pitched his WWF(E) deal:

Yes, I even had the meeting at Vince’s house, which was unbelievable. I was under contract with WCW and Vince brought me to his house. I had already made up my mind that I wanted to go to work for WWF.

