On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho the Demo Gold spoke with former WWE star Eugene about all things pro-wrestling. During the interview the two men recalled a WWE event from Winnipeg, where Jericho says he was hoping he’d get to challenge the then champion, fellow Canadian Chris Benoit, to a world title matchup. Hear his thoughts below.

“I’ll never forget that week. I’m from Winnipeg. I think [Chris] Benoit was the champion at the time. I’m like, we should do something like Jericho vs. Benoit for the world title in Winnipeg. What a story, and [Brian] Gewirtz calls, ‘I got some ideas.’ What is it going to be?’ You’re going to play musical chairs.’ I was like, ‘What the f**k are you talking about?’ And I was super pissed because I was expecting some kind of classic angle in my hometown. First time ever on TV in Winnipeg, but I’ll tell you what, that segment ended up being great because we’re just having some fun with it, and it was actually really cool, but when I was first pitched that, I was like, ‘This sucks!

