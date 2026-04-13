Chris Jericho is back.

And he’s 0-1 after his first time in the ring.

At the AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view on Sunday night, the returning pro wrestling legend had his first match back since signing a new contract to remain with All Elite Wrestling a couple of weeks ago.

In the second PPV bout of the evening, Jericho, dressed in all-purple per usual since his return, squared off against Ricochet in a battle of the first-ever AEW World Champion taking on the first-ever AEW National Champion.

When all was said-and-done, the 55 year-old Jericho gave a valiant effort, fighting off interference from The Gates of Agony duo of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, but ultimately Ricochet would score the pin for the victory after hitting Jericho with his own Liontamer move.

Jericho came.

Jericho saw.

Jericho lost.

And now we see where his return heads next coming out of AEW Dynasty, as the legendary pro wrestling star is expected to appear on AEW Dynamite next Wedneday night, when AEW kicks off their two-week Spring Break-Thru themed shows.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynasty Results 4/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.