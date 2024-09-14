Several AEW stars appeared at the CMLL 91st Anniversary event on Friday night.

Chris Jericho lost to the legendary Mistico in a two-out-of-three falls main event at the show held on September 13 at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

After the match, “The Learning Tree” member Big Bill joined Jericho in an attack of Mistico. Orange Cassidy ended up coming out to make the save, and he and Mistico stood tall as the show came to a close.

The show also featured Willow Nightingale losing the CMLL Women’s World Championship to Zeuxis.

