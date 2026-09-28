Chris Jericho was right on the money with his prediction for Sunday’s Minnesota Vikings game.

Jericho was on the sidelines ahead of the Vikings’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offered his prediction before kickoff.

The former AEW World Champion called for Minnesota to win by at least seven points.

“If you’re betting, I’m saying Vikings by seven,” Jericho said.

That’s exactly what happened, as Minnesota defeated Tampa Bay 23-16 for a seven-point victory.

Jericho’s appearance continued his association with the Vikings this season. The wrestling veteran was previously featured in the NFL team’s schedule release video ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Chris Jericho is scheduled to square off against Nick Wayne at the upcoming AEW Grand Slam France show in October.

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