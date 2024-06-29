Chris Jericho returned to his old stomping grounds of Mexico this week.

“The Learning Tree” made a CMLL appearance on the June 28 episode of CMLL Viernes Espectacular under his old name of “Corazon De Leon.”

AEW’s FTW Champion attacked CMLL masked legend Mistico, while wearing a disguised Mistico mask of his own. He then removed it and cut a promo in Spanish stating he was the greatest of all-time.

Jericho would then issue a challenge to Mistico for any time and any place, which led to Mistico accepting for a future showdown at legendary Arena Mexico.

After the appearance, Jericho cut a promo backstage.

“I’m very happy to be here,” he stated. “It’s been a huge part of my life was Mexico and wrestling in Mexico City and living in Mexico City and all across the country, and I have gone to do so many great things in my career. Many people say I am the greatest of all time, but tonight, Yo soy el mejor luchador de todos los tiempos.”

He continued, “Mistico, tú no estás en mi altura. Tú no estás en mi nida. Yo soy corazón de león. Tú eres corazón de ratón. Mistico, I will challenge you anytime, anyplace, anywhere. You say the word. You call Arena Mexico your house. 30 years ago, Arena Mexico was my house, and I’m coming back to take my house away from you.”

