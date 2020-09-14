On the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special stream, AEW superstar and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho threw high-praise to women’s division star Abadon, calling her gimmick really cool. The Demo God compares her to classic horror flicks like Evil Dead and Train To Busan before predicting that she will become a huge force in AEW.

Abadon is this really creepy gimmick and she signed with us and she’s going to be a huge, huge force in women’s division because this looks like some kind of zombie from Evil Dead combined with Train to Busan, or something like that. So, it’s really cool stuff. So if you have not seen Abadon on AEW Dark, go look for her because she’s got a great look and it’s really believable. It’s really creepy and it’s actually really scary and I’m a big fan of hers.

Full SNS stream can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)