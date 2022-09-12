AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently joined Superstar Crossover for an in-depth conversation about the industry, which included The Wizard’s picks for his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. Jericho also gives his thoughts on when he is chosen as someone’s Mt. Rushmore. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

His Mt. Rushmore of wrestling:

“When it comes to pro-wrestling, I just go back to as a fan, I love Shawn Michaels, Owen Hart, Ricky Steamboat, Hulk Hogan. Those are my four favorites when I was growing up so those are the people I have on Mount Rushmore to this day.”

How he feels when he is named to people’s Mt. Rushmore of wrestling:

“The Mt. Rushmores and the GOATs and all those sort of things are such interesting topics of conversation. But but if you area GOAT or if you are worthy of being on someone’s Mount Rushmore, you probably don’t ever really say it, you just are it. So you know, people like to do the Mount Rushmores and they like to say, ‘This guy’s the best, that guy’s the best.’ And to me, it’s cool when people think that and when peoplemake those compliments, but I just keep doing the best that I can to be the best entertainer that I can. And wherever people rank me and rate me is up to them, because I know for me, long as I’m giving 1000%, as long as I’m still delivering at a high level then I’m happy with what I’m doing.”

