Chris Jericho is the best in the world at what he does.

And he’s been doing it for a long time.

Real long.

During a recent interview with Loaded World, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend named the proudest moments of his storied pro wrestling career, which has spanned over four decades.

While touching on the topic, Jericho named three specific career highlights, and interestingly enough, only one moment involved WWE.

“If I had to pinpoint anything, headlining the Tokyo Dome with Kenny Omega,” Jericho began, referencing his memorable NJPW ‘Alpha vs. Omega’ showdown. “Starting AEW and seeing it become such a success,” he continued, referencing his time in All Elite Wrestling.

From there, a WWE-related career highlight was finally mentioned.

“Stealing the show with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XIX and drawing 1,000 tickets for the first time in Nottingham,” Jericho said. “What I do also makes other people happy, and that’s important.”

He continued, “Giving them lifelong memories that help them to forget about their troubles for a moment, and helping them to chase their dreams. That means a lot to me.”

Chris Jericho has not appeared in AEW since April of 2025, and his contract with the promotion reportedly expired at the end of the year. It has been strongly rumored for some time now that Chris Jericho will be jumping-ship from AEW to WWE to finish out his legendary career.