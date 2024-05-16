– An emotional Christopher Daniels appeared in a digital exclusive segment shared via the official AEW account on X after this week’s AEW Dynamite show to respond to being “fired” by The Elite.

“My whole life, I was proud to be a professional wrestler,” Daniels said. “I love wrestling, but I also knew it was a grind. I was always trying to get that stability, that foundation for my life. Not for me. For my wife, for my daughter, for my son. All the years, all the companies that I was part of, TNA, Ring of Honor, it was always just out of reach, that stability, that foundation, that sure feeling that I was taken care of.”

Daniels continued, “Finally, when it was near the end of my career, along comes AEW. Yeah, I was super fortunate that Matt and Nick Jackson asked me to come along for the ride, to be here from the very first day. Finally, I could look at my wife, I could look at my daughter and my son, and tell them that everything was gonna be okay. I know these jobs can be taken from you like that, but I never thought it would be Matt and Nick that took the job away from me. So Matt, Nick, I hope you’re fucking happy, you son of a bitch. [Slams chair].”

EXCLUSIVE! After being fired by the EVPs on #AEWDynamite, @FACDaniels has a final, empassioned message for the @YoungBucks. pic.twitter.com/AdVcTNmRRW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2024

– Chris Jericho was also featured in a post-show digital exclusive after the 5/15 episode of AEW Dynamite to address getting busted open by a microphone shot from HOOK, which required a few stitches.

“Wow. HOOK, I can tell that I touched a nerve when you hit me with that microphone and made me bleed my own blood,” Jericho said. “You know, HOOK, I can’t even be mad about this because it tells me that you’re learning. It tells me that you’re learning what it takes you to become a champion again because you were the For The World Champion. Maybe someday you will again. It’s gonna be a while, though, because you’re still learning. I’m glad you’re in the Jericho Vortex. I’m glad that you hit me hard enough to bleed.”

He continued, “It really hurts, HOOK. But you know what? It also really makes me proud. This is serious business. It’s what The Learning Tree is here for, HOOK, to make you a better person and a better wrestler, both inside the ring and out. So I’m gonna need a few stitches, and I’m gonna get them gladly because it shows that you’re learning the lessons that The Learning Tree is trying to teach you. So HOOK, I want to thank you. Good luck in your qualifying match this week on Collision. I hope you win [laughs]. Ugh, it hurts.”

HOOK hit Jericho so *hard* with the mic, he started bleeding. pic.twitter.com/qEL7NZefGu — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) May 16, 2024

FTW Champion, The "Learning Tree" @IAmJericho has a message for @730HOOK after being hit with a microphone on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/i3fLygfpqY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 16, 2024

