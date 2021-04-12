AEW superstar Chris Jericho was the latest guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions to discuss a number of different topics, including how the Demo God has adopted his new role as a locker room leader for AEW, and reflects on the importance of the inaugural Double or Nothing pay per view back in 2019. Highlights are below.

How he told the roster at Double or Nothing that they were making history:

Our first show was in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand and we sold it out. I had a team meeting with the roster and I said, ‘I want you guys to remember this moment because this is a historical moment in the business. No matter what happens, this is the first time in 20 years that there is an actual company that can sell out Las Vegas, that will do 150,000 buys on pay-per-view, with an actual television deal. Don’t take this for granted because it doesn’t happen every day and it’ll probably never happen again.’ I threw my pole in the sand.

How he has adopted a leadership role backstage:

Undertaker doesn’t say he’s the locker room leader. I never say that either, but if people have questions, ideas, or concerns, my door is getting knocked on all the time. I feel like Vince sometimes, there’s a line of people waiting to talk to me because I have the advice. Not only telling you what you want to hear, but also what you don’t want to hear. That’s my responsibility as well.

The full Broken Skull Sessions can be found on the WWE Network on the Peacock service. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)