While appearing on Howie Mandel Does Stuff, the AEW All Out altercation was indirectly referenced, and Chris Jericho commented on it.

“There was a locker room fight that happened a couple months ago between a couple of guys. When these things happen, you have to deal with them. Sometimes, the way to deal with it is guys just have to not be there anymore.”

CM Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and AEW EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) at the post-AEW All Out media scrum. Punk had a backstage fight with Nick and Matt Jackson after the scrum that also included Omega and Ace Steel.

Since then, Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended and stripped of the Trios Titles. Punk has been stripped of the World Heavyweight Title.

The discussion began with Jericho being asked about locker room altercations in general and how things are dealt with.

“It happens, sure it does. If you’re cast in a movie and you hate your co-star, either you make it work, do your job, put on a great performance and never talk to each other again or you leave the project. It’s that simple. If there are people you have a problem with, which I’ve had over the years, not a lot but this guy can rub me the wrong way, ‘he’s a fucking asshole,’ whatever, you still have to put on a good show. Sometimes you have fight in the locker room and that sort of thing. It’s a big team. Sometimes guys get into fights, sometimes guys just have the wrong attitude for how to make the team work. That’s how you have to look at it. Sometimes, guys just have to leave.”

H/T to Fightful for the transcription