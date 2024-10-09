Chris Jericho is about to enter into the biggest contract year of his career.

“The Learning Tree” leader said as much during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio this week to promote AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 on Saturday, October 12 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

“I’m about ready to go into my biggest contract year ever,” Jericho said. “That’s one of the things I laugh about when people are like, ‘Jericho just has to be on TV.’ I don’t have to do anything. My boss puts me on TV because he pays me money to be there.”

Jericho continued, “To know that much money is at stake 25 years after the Attitude Era, it blows my mind. This is a great time for the business and fans to be in it. Live sports is the last bastion of advertising. With all the streaming, nobody is watching commercials anymore. The only commercials are NFL, NHL, NBA, AEW, WWE, live sports. That’s why it’s worth that much money. For people going, ‘Oh, they’re overpaying.’ It’s what they have left to make money. When WWE goes to Netflix, suddenly that changes the game as well. It’s an interesting time for the television business, the wrestling business, and live sports and advertising.”

Chris Jericho challenges Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Championship at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 on October 12 in Tacoma, WA.

