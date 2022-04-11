During his appearance on Busted Open Radio AEW superstar Chris Jericho weighed on the departure of Cody Rhodes, who triumphantly returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The Demo God says he is disappointed in Cody’s decision, but understands as it is a move he has done himself. Highlights from the interview are below.

On getting healthy and dropping weight:

“I had a – I’ll tell the whole story one of these days. I had a bit of a health issue when we toured England in December. When it happened and things were cool, I kind of decided to do a reconfiguration of the lifestyle shall we say, and I went on a diet, a strict diet, and I wanted to lose ten pounds and I lost ten pounds in a week. So I thought, let me stay on it and see what happens. I didn’t say anything. I didn’t post any thirst trap pictures or go online and say, ‘hey, lost ten pounds.’ Nothing. I just kept it quiet. So then when I finally showed up on TV, I was down quite a bit and everyone was just making such a big deal of it. I kind of thought that was funny.”

Says he was disappointed Cody left, but he understands:

“I was honestly disappointed that he left. But, I get it. I’ve done it many times myself. You know this, we’ve discussed the reinvention of Jericho many times. I mean, I left WWE in 2017 for basically the same reason why Cody left AEW, from what I understand. He just didn’t think he was getting the – I don’t know if it’s the spotlight or the respect or whatever the word being, but you could kind of see the writing on the walls. Obviously now, Cody is as bigger than he’s ever been just by changing companies. And obviously, they did a great job in putting him over at WrestleMania, bringing him in at the highest of levels, and now it’s up to Cody to do the dirty work shall we say and continue that momentum and get that job done. And can he do it? Absolutely. He’s a very smart guy. He’s a great performer.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)