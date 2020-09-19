During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho compared The Inner Circle to DX in that he sees the group being able to have a lengthy reign without running afoul of each other. Here’s what he had to say:

The best part is, we’ve never once had a cross word with each other, never hit each other with our finish, never had a keystone cop moment, and it’s been almost of a year now of this faction still being the top heel group to where there’s no reason to change it or add anybody or subtract anybody or replace anybody. I can see us being a faction for years almost like DX was. When DX became a thing, they were heels, then they became babyfaces, and they just kept going. I really see that for the Inner Circle.

Credit: Inside The Ropes. H/T 411Mania.