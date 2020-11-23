During his appearance on Keeping it 100 With Konnan, Chris Jericho spoke on why he thinks there’s less drug use in today’s wrestling compared to the past. Here’s what he had to say:

Now, it’s you know, weed and alcohol. There’s really no pills, there’s really no drugs.

It’s been a really cool environment with AEW because Tony is, you never want to say this, but he’s one of the boys to an extent. He’s one of the boys in that he hangs out after the show. He’s very generous.

There’s food after every show for the entire crew. Half the time, there’s alcohol as well, so it’s almost like there’s an after party after every show, but the reason for that is the Khan family have a sports background. The McMahon family is a wrestling background. In sports, you take care of your athletes and you make sure they’re fed. You make sure they have a place to stay. In WWE, you don’t. You find your own food, you rent your own hotel, you get your own rental car, and have at it.