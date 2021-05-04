During his appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event, Chris Jericho spoke on the extent of his involvement backstage with AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

I think I literally have a position as ‘Senior Advisor to the CEO.’ When they were talking about EVPs and all that sort of thing, I was like, I don’t want to have anything to do with it because these guys are doing a lot of work at the beginning finding sponsors, going to Cracker Barrel, helping to book towns [and] doing all this stuff. I was like, I don’t want to have anything to do with that, but when you’re talking about the creative side of things, I mean, obviously I worry about what Chris Jericho’s storyline is first and foremost.

You can listen HERE.

