AEW superstar and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho recently spoke with Sportskeeda to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his epic feud with Orange Cassidy which will culminate in a Mimosa Mayhem matchup at this Saturday’s ALL OUT pay per view. Highlights are below.

On his feud with Orange Cassidy:

It’s coming up to 14 weeks that we’ve been feuding, which is kind of my specialty. I like the long-term storylines and all the best feuds that I’ve done, if you look over the years, has been over months, not over weeks and I think the reason why this might have taken a lot of people by surprise was a lot of people didn’t really know what Orange was capable of – including Orange. I’ve had the opportunity to put him in some positions that he’s never really been before, or maybe not a lot, including the debate, showing a lot of violence and fire and intensity. But this all stemmed from the fact that, when I first saw Orange, I didn’t like him, I didn’t like his gimmick, and then I started understanding it and started realizing, “This is really genius” and the reason why people like him is because he’s very unique and original. And that’s what the whole concept of “getting over” in wrestling is and once I “pulled my head out of my a**e” as you would say in Scotland, and realized that over is over and it doesn’t matter why he’s over, he just is. So now that he is, let me just kind of dissect this guy and figure out what it is that makes people like him so much and what is it that they haven’t seen from him. 14 weeks later, we’ve created a legit, main-event drawing card for AEW, which is one of the missions that I sought out to do when I had the idea to work with Orange in the first place.

How AEW has maintained solid ratings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic:

Well, I don’t think I have to say anything. I think you just have to look at the results that we’ve got, the ratings that we’ve been able to keep during the pandemic, and the demos. I mean, people think it’s a joke, and obviously, I’m milking it for all it’s worth with the Demo God and everything, but it’s a real legit factor in that television networks and advertisers are over-the-top overjoyed with the demos that we’ve been able to accrue and the numbers we’ve been able to accrue in these very important groups. Most importantly, our show every week… Every show isn’t great, but every show is good, more shows are great but they all make sense 90% of the time which is very rare in wrestling. And everything – at least for my stuff – everything always leads to the next part of the story. There’s no wasted moments in a Chris Jericho storyline. If somebody walks through the background, that’s because there’s going to be a reason for that later on. We are very proud of the storylines that we’ve created and the great moments we’ve created considering I think probably we’ve had more time as a company during the pandemic with no people in the crowd then we did WITH people in the crowd. And the fact we’re still able to create new stars, classic matches, classic moments, compelling storylines – fun! That’s the most important thing, we’re having fun with this and it shows as well. Now that we have, you know, 10% capacity, 15% capacity of paying fans back in our venue, that’s huge.

On being called the Demo God: