On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast AEW superstar Chris Jericho spoke about his WrestleMania 28 classic against CM Punk, and how Vince McMahon originally wanted the match to only go about two minutes. Hear the Demo God’s story in the highlights below.

Reveals Vince McMahon wanted the match to be only 2 minutes because of the blood feud he and Punk had:

“I think that match is a little underrated because of that [what else was on the card] and I’ll also tell you one last little thing about it is Vince wanted that match to be two minutes long. Punk and I had visions of being Savage/Steamboat for the modern age. Vince did have a point looking back in retrospect because if you remember, I was calling his father a drunk, I poured alcohol down his mouth, I hit him with bottles, I did a lot of really shitty things and he wanted Punk to just get me in the ring and just go nuts. And he wanted to do the terrible, ‘kick the guy in the corner, ref counts to 5, and DQ.’ I said, ‘Vince, we can’t do that at WrestleMania.”

How he and McMahon later compromised and made a stipulation that made a match make sense:

“He says, ‘What else is he supposed to do? You insulted his family, you insulted his sister, and you poured alcohol down his throat. What do you think he’s supposed to do? Tackle, drop down, leapfrog? I was like, he has a point. So we decided, and Vince came up with the idea that if CM Punk gets disqualified, I win the title. So he couldn’t go completely crazy and there was some semblance of rules that had to be followed so at least we could still have a match and there was a reason Punk didn’t just grab a chair and take my head off.”

