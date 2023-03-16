Chris Jericho says he’s proud of the AEW talents who have been “thrown into the deep end” and left to react accordingly as the company continues to grow.

Jericho recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada, and was asked where AEW needs to improve.

“We’ve gotten so big in three and a half years. So there are a lot of growing pains as we expected there would be. I don’t think anyone thought that we’d be doing the numbers that we’re doing, both in the arenas and ratings-wise,” he said. “So obviously we’re working on our infrastructure, working on all that sort of thing behind the scenes on building the corporate side of AEW.”

Jericho continued and commented on how people in AEW are still learning how to work live TV, and how the company has grown into a major TV entity, despite expected bumps in the road.

“Everybody’s learning how to be on live TV still. It really is just that everyone was thrown into the deep end and had to react accordingly,” he continued. “I’ve been very proud of everybody that’s been able to do that. We’ve had some bumps on the road, but that’s expected in pro wrestling. We’ve become a major television entity in a very short period of time.”

Jericho was in action on last night’s AEW Dynamite from Winnipeg, working the main event for the AEW World Trios Titles. The match saw The House of Black secure their first successful title defense by retaining over the former champions, The Elite, and The Jericho Appreciation Society, represented by Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia.

Friday’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Rampage will see the feud between The House of Black and The Jericho Appreciation Society continue. You can find our spoiler report here.

