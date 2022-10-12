AEW Dynamite will debut in Canada tonight with a live show from Toronto, Ontario. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will headline the show with a title defense against Bryan Danielson.

Jericho recently spoke with Graham Isador of Toronto Now and was asked why he thinks Toronto has been a historically great place for pro wrestling.

“I think it’s one of those things that’s ingrained as part of the culture in Canada,” he responded. “With WWE, where I worked for almost 20 years, we were in Toronto two or three times a year. It seemed like we were there all the time. When you spend a lot of time in a market, and there’s obviously a great fan base, it’s just a no brainer to keep going. Growing up in Winnipeg, it was always about wrestling and hockey. Toronto’s got the same vibe. It’s all about wrestling and hockey.”

Jericho was also asked how it feels to get to perform in Toronto with AEW.

“It’s been a long time coming. Right out of the gate we were a big hit in Canada. I know our numbers on TSN are really good,” Jericho said. “But we had this little thing called the worldwide pandemic that delayed getting here. I was always asking, ‘When are we hitting Canada? When’s Toronto?’ Now that it’s almost time… it’s really exciting. Toronto wrestling fans are off the charts. Whenever someone asks about the best wrestling cities in the world I always say London, Chicago, Tokyo and Toronto. Toronto is loud. You cheer for who you want to cheer for… sometimes that would drive WWE heads of state crazy. They would call it bizzaro land. But that’s the Canadian way. We’ll go nuts for who we like and we’ll boo who we hate. We don’t care what we are ‘supposed’ to do. I’m excited to see the reaction we get.”

Jericho is going into tonight’s title match as the heel, but he’s one of the most popular Canadian wrestlers. He was asked if he expects to be booed by the Toronto crowd tonight.

“The great thing about AEW is: it really doesn’t matter,” Jericho said. “People are going to cheer who they’re going to cheer for. I mean Jericho Appreciation Society are the heels. We’re sports entertainers and we’re going to desecrate the legacy of the championship. I’m facing Bryan Danielson, who is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. But it’s Chris Jericho in Canada for the first time with AEW. I expect a monstrous reaction for both of us. As long as they’re making noise, it’s all I care about. But if you had to ask me, gun to the head, I think I’m probably going to be pretty popular in Canada. Even though Toronto is thousands of kilometers away from Winnipeg.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.