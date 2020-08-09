Chris Jericho On Running Fozzy Shows During The COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Precautions Are Being Taken

AEW superstar Chris Jericho spoke about running shows with his band Fozzy in the time of COVID-19 on the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special live streams. Highlights are below.

Explains that they ran shows in states with low COVID numbers:

We actually did four shows this week, and the reason for that is we had our ‘Save the World Tour,’ which was originally scheduled for April and May, but it got postponed to July and August, then got postponed to October and November,” Jericho said. “Four shows remained in August, and I was like ‘How?’ The shows are in South Dakota, and North Dakota, and we have one in Fort Madison, Iowa, which is right near the border of South Dakota. … The reason why the shows have happened is because these states of North Dakota and South Dakota have low COVID cases, less than 1,000 in both states, I think Florida had 9,000 today alone.

Says they took proper precautions:

The venues are either outside, or they are half capacity,” Jericho stated. “We are sold out tonight in Minot with I think 50% capacity, last night we were sold out in Sioux Falls, SD with 35% capacity. We hand out masks at the door, the temperature checks. We stay on the bus all day, the Fozzy crew and camp have been tested.

Check out the full episode below. (Transcribed by Heel by Nature)