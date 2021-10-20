AEW superstar and leader of the Inner Circle Chris Jericho recently spoke with TalkSport about a number of different topics, including the Demo God’s WrestleMania 33 matchup with Kevin Owens and how Vince McMahon was highly-critical of the bout after it concluded. Check out what Jericho had to say on the subject below.

Says he thinks Vince McMahon was just being hard on Kevin Owens at the time:

“He told Kevin it was the ‘worst match in WrestleMania history’ [laughs]. I never heard anything about that. When I came through, Vince went [thumbs up], so I think he was on Kevin’s case at the time. I think he was going through a phase where he thought maybe Kevin had some extra weight that he wanted him to lose or wasn’t happy with his work as a heel. Kevin is a very unique performer in that he’s amazing and he’s a bigger guy. Who cares? Mick Foley was a bigger guy, Vader was a bigger guy, Bam Bam Bigelow was a bigger guy. Didn’t affect their work, they were still great performers and Kevin is one of those guys. For whatever reason, Vince goes through phases where you just get stuck in his craw and he gets pissed off at anything you do and maybe that was one of his reasons. But yeah… the worst match in WrestleMania history?! I was like ‘have you not seen Giant Gonzalez vs The Undertaker!”

How he thought the match was great and how great that feud ended up being:

“It was great. And then the next match we had at the following pay-per-view was amazing as well. I wasn’t happy with that match because they had us on second at that WrestleMania which was the writing on the wall that they didn’t care about the feud. That was one of the best feuds that was originally meant to lead to the main event of WrestleMania and then it ends up on second. I just knew it was time for me to go. Little did I know I’d be gone forever, seemingly, but that’s how it goes.”