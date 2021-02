When a fan took to Twitter and commented on how great of a match Chris Jericho had at ECW One Night Stand with Lance Storm, Chris Jericho responded by expressing his displeasure at the lack of time that he was given. Here’s what he had to say:

I’ve never seen that match. I was insulted at the time they gave us and I’ve never recovered.

For what it’s worth, Lance Storm chimed in to detail exactly how short the match actually was: