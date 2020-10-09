During a recent Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke highly of his experience working with Hulk Hogan in WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

I loved wrestling with Hulk. It was great too because when I first started wrestling with him, obviously you have this intimidation factor because he’s Hulk Hogan, and I was a huge fan of his. And then we worked a few times – I think, actually, the last great match Hogan ever had was against me on SmackDown in Pittsburgh maybe it was? He really trusted me. We worked a bunch of house shows together and he would show up and always have some beer with me – ‘Hey brother, whatcha doin’, you gonna take care of me tonight?’ I said ‘Yeah, Hulk, I gotcha’ and he would let me put together the whole match, and I had taking the Lionsault and hitting the ropes for the leg drop and sweeping his leg and putting him in the Walls instead. He’d give me a second-rope superplex – he was working hard, man. He was really excited to work with me………and obviously our whole generation of guys – Edge, he loved working with. I remember the first time he worked with Kurt Angle, he was like ‘Vince, what’s with the Olympic guy? He’s a little bit stiff.’

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Saturday Night Special. H/T 411Mania.