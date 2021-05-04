During his appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event, Chris Jericho spoke on what it’s like to work with Tony Khan. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t know if I have a lot of say. Obviously, Tony’s the boss, and that’s one thing that’s really grown over the last year is that people understand, and I knew it from the start, but I think a lot of the guys thought, oh we’re a big committee and a big team. No, there needs to be one boss, and that’s Tony Khan and then file down from there. So I have some say when I’m asked my opinions, but I also don’t know everything that’s going on on the show, nor do I want to because worrying about 30 or 40 different storylines is quite a lot of pressure.

Tony loves that. He’s a stats guy. He’s a numbers guy. He could remember all of that stuff, and I think he really enjoys that. And so if he’s looking at a certain section of all of this and asks my advice or opinion or tells me things that he’s doing, I’ll give my feedback, but I would say an advisor is a great way to kind of explain what I do for AEW and not just for Tony Khan but for a lot of the guys. I mentioned it on Broken Skull Sessions, I have a line out at my door sometimes of people wanting to talk to me, whether it’s the production guys or whether it’s the talent [or] everybody in between to hear my advice or get my thoughts or opinions. I appreciate that and look forward to it.