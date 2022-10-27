Title matches and more have been announced for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Next week’s Dynamite will be headlined by ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defending his title in an Open Challenge. Jericho has issue the Open Challenge to any former ROH World Champion.

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will host the Daddy Ass Birthday Bash for Billy Gunn next week, while Renee Paquette will sit down with Saraya and Britt Baker.

AEW has announced the following line-up for next Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS:

* Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

* The Daddy Ass Birthday Bash for Billy Gunn

* Renee Paquette hosts sitdown interview with Saraya and Britt Baker

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Luchasaurus and AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against any former ROH World Champion in an Open Challenge

