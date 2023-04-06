Chris Jericho was not a big fan of former NJPW President, Harold Meij.

The Ocho spoke about Meij during an in-depth interview with Monthly Puroresu. During their chat, Jericho explained why he put a “No Harold Meij allowed” sign on his door when competing for NJPW at WrestleKingdom 14.

The problem was Harold Meij, that was the problem. He just didn’t get it. I don’t think he even really understood what he was doing there. I even put a sign up on my room at, I think, the last Tokyo Dome show which said, ‘No Harold Meij allowed.’ Like, I just didn’t want to talk to the guy. He just didn’t understand. I don’t think he really understood what he was dealing with and what the big picture was. And how big, like for example, having Chris Jericho on the show could be. He was worried about the money I was making… Meanwhile, the money that I made was far eclipsed by the subscriptions that we sold and the tickets sold.

Staying on the subject, Jericho says that he believes Meij just didn’t understand the wrestling business, later pointing to the great relationship NJPW and AEW have now that he is gone.

He didn’t know the wrestling business. He just didn’t get it. He didn’t know the wrestling business. It was a strange call (not to work with us), and it just didn’t work… But I spoke to him about it like, ‘If you’re a marketing guy, you’d understand how huge it could be to have AEW, you know, in the Tokyo Dome.’ And how huge it’d be for New Japan to invade The Forum. Maybe he just didn’t get it, didn’t want to have anything to do with it. Almost looking down on AEIW. What are you guys gonna do? And now… you can see what we have going on with New Japan.

