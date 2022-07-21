AEW has released footage of a bloody Chris Jericho leaving the Gas South Arena on a stretcher after last night’s Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Dynamite main event saw Jericho, as The Painmaker, defeat Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match, with The Jericho Appreciation Society hanging above the ring in a shark cage. Jericho got the win after an assist by Sammy Guevara, but Kingston fought off the double team after the match. Dynamite ended after Kingston threw Jericho into a barbed wire spider web.

The video shows Jericho screaming out as officials pulled him from the barbed wire. Jericho was then stretchered to the back while a medic held a bandage over the gash on his leg.

On a related note, Jericho took to Twitter after the match and posted a bloody backstage selfie.

“BLOOD WILL FOLLOW BLOOD!!! #ThePainmaker always wins….deal with it! @AEW #BarbwireEverywhere,” he wrote with the photo seen below.

There’s no word yet on what’s planned for Jericho and Kingston after this, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is footage from last night’s match, along with the post-match selfie and stretcher video:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.