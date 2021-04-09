AEW star Chris Jericho has a new Instagram post going viral this afternoon.

Jericho took to Instagram from the Tampa International Airport and posted a selfie with the WWE jet in the background.

“Hey I recognize that plane…. @wwe,” he wrote.

As of this writing the post has comments from two WWE talents.

“Ahhhh yeaaaaaa,” wrote WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax.

WWE referee Charles Robinson wrote, “Did you borrow it?”

Jericho could be flying in from working the AEW Dynamite tapings in Jacksonville this week. The WWE jet is likely parked at the airport due to officials being in the area for WrestleMania 37 Week and the WWE residency at Tropicana Field.

Sunday will be a big day for WWE and Jericho as he will be featured on Peacock and the WWE Network for the latest Broken Skull Sessions episode with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. You can click here for a new clip from the show where Jericho name-drops another AEW wrestler.

You can see Jericho’s Instagram post below:

